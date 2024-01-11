A lot of issues plagued the Michigan football program. First, Jim Harbaugh had to deal with a self-suspension to kick off their campaign. Then, before College Football Playoff season, he once again left the JJ McCarthy-led squad to serve another suspension. Their win over the Washington Huskies had an asterisk above it in some fans' eyes. A lot of it is due to the sign-stealing scandal. But, NCAA President Charlie Baker posits otherwise, via Nicole Auerbach and Chris Vanini of The Athletic.

“At the end of the day, no one believes at this point that Michigan didn’t win the national title fair and square. So, I think we did the right thing,” the NCAA President said about the Michigan football squad's national title run.

It is worth noting that Charlie Baker decided to suspend Jim Harbaugh en route to the College Football Playoff. The Michigan football program was without its head honcho for three games. Nonetheless, Blake Corum and JJ McCarthy's squad still managed to go without a loss in their record during that time.

The reasoning behind the Michigan football coach's suspension late in the season was quite simple. An action needed to be taken such that fairness was upheld in the Big Ten Conference immediately after allegations of sign-stealing had been going on. This was far more preferable than waiting for a decision to be made when the investigation process was just about to start. Baker showed no signs of regret with these actions and gave all his props to Michigan football's win over the Washington Huskies.