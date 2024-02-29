Craig Roh was part of the Michigan football team from 2009-2012. He was a star defensive end for the Wolverines that had a very successful career. He went All-Big Ten second team when he was a senior, and he started in a program record 51 straight games for Michigan. Roh had been fighting a battle with colon cancer, and he sadly passed away earlier this week.
“I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th,” Craig Roh's wife, Chelsea wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday. “Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned.”
Sherrone Moore was recently named the new head coach of the Michigan football team, and he posted a message on Twitter about the passing of Roh.
“I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program’s all-time leader in career starts,” Sherrone Moore wrote. “My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine.”
Craig Roh always represented the University of Michigan in a great way, and he is the perfect example of a true Michigan man. He will be missed by the Wolverines community.