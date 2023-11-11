Tom Brady shows his loyalty to Michigan football by supporting head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team after his suspension.

It finally happened. The biggest story in college football this season is the sign-stealing scandal revolving Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh. After an investigation by the NCAA, the official ruling was announced. Harbaugh is barred from appearing on the sidelines for the rest of the 2023 college football season. The result sent shockwaves around the league, especially with the playoffs approaching.

Of course, the general reaction to the news were mixed. Michigan fans and players stayed loyal to Harbaugh, while most others condemned the football coach. One of the former Michigan stars in NFL legend Tom Brady spoke out in support of Harbaugh with a simple post on X (formerly Twitter).

Technically, there is no rule that disallows NCAA teams to recognize and take advantage of the signs of their opponents. However, there is a rule that specifically bars staff members from attending practices of other teams in their schedule. This is, presumably, to avoid teams from “stealing signs” extensively. Using electronic equipment to record signals is also illegal. However, Michigan football skirted the rules.

The allegations state that Michigan sent a low-level football staffer to games of their opponents to record their signs. It allegedly involved disguising the staffer, Connor Stallions, into games in order to not get caught, and that he was under orders from the football team.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football are arguing that a), Stallions was a rouge staffer that was not instructed by the team, and b) other schools are also participating in extensive sign-stealing as well. Regardless, the Wolverines will have to survive this season without their head coach in the sidelines.