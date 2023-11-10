Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy had the perfect reaction to the Jim Harbaugh suspension from the Big Ten.

The Big Ten decided to reprimand Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday as the NCAA investigates the sign-stealing scandal currently surrounding the Wolverines. Harbaugh won't be able to coach for the rest of the regular season as he was suspended three games and that's only added fuel to the fire for this group. Just ask JJ McCarthy.

The Michigan quarterback, along with several other players, reacted to the Harbaugh punishment with a simple one word:

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

Bet — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) November 10, 2023

Bet — Kris Jenkins (@KrisJenkinsJr1) November 10, 2023

Bet — Trevor Keegan (@bigtrevk) November 10, 2023

While Harbaugh isn't to blame for the sign-stealing, the Big Ten claims this is the fairest punishment for the time being, even though former staffer Connor Stalions was a key component in the saga.

The Wolverines are currently 9-0 and a legitimate national championship contender. To be brutally honest, the Big Ten coming down on them is simply extra motivation for McCarthy and Co., who will be hellbent on proving everything they've done this year is fair and square.

JJ McCarthy is having a monster campaign for Michigan football, completing 75.7% of his passes for 2,134 yards and 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions. The Wolverines face No. 9 Penn State on Saturday in a rivalry game and Harbaugh has already landed in Pennslyvania with his team. The suspension announcement came after they arrived and the Michigan president already said the school will be looking to get a court order “preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect”, per ESPN.

Perhaps Harbaugh may be able to lead his team at Beaver Stadium but more likely than not, he will for sure miss the last two games of the campaign against Maryland and bitter rivals Ohio State. Regardless, you better believe JJ McCarthy and his squad will be coming out with vengeance. They have something to prove.