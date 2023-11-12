The Michigan football team has a target on their back right now, and Trevor Keegan says that the Wolverines love it.

The Michigan football team is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign-stealing, and it is no secret that outside of that fan base, there aren't many people that like the Wolverines. A lot of people are dismissing the success that Michigan has had during the past few seasons, and claiming that the Wolverines won those big games because they had other team's signs. Because of those doubters, and the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, this Michigan football team is embracing the fact that they are hated.

Michigan went on the road on Saturday to take on #10 Penn State football in their first big test of the season. With the sign-stealing investigation happening, a loss would've made the doubters very loud. However, the Wolverines didn't let that happen, and they proved that they don't need anyone's signs to win big football games. Michigan players feel like they have a target on their back, and they're embracing it.

“We love that s**t,” Trevor Keegan said after the game in regards to Michigan having a target on their back, according to a tweet from Alejandro Zúñiga. “… The storm is coming? We are the storm.”

Keegan and the Michigan offensive line had their work cut for them against Penn State, and they were ready. JJ McCarthy threw just eight passes in the game, and he had zero pass attempts after the 7:30 mark of the second quarter. Michigan essentially told Penn State that they were going to run it every single play, and the Nittany Lions still couldn't get enough stops for the win.

This was a huge win for the Michigan football team. They now have a top-1o road win on their resume, and they are 10-0 on the season. The Wolverines are on the road again next weekend against Maryland, and then there's the big one against Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Thanksgiving weekend.