The Michigan football team took down Penn State on Saturday, and JJ McCarthy had kind words for Sherrone Moore after the game.

If the Michigan football team had lost to Penn State football on Saturday, the excuses would've been valid. The Wolverines are currently being investigated by the NCAA for alleged sign-stealing. Connor Stalions, who was responsible for the sign-stealing scheme, recently resigned from his position. Because of how long the NCAA investigation will take, it looked like Michigan would avoid any potential punishment until after the season. However, the Big Ten stepped in, and while the Wolverines were on the plane to State College, Pennsylvania 0n Friday, the conference suspended Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season. It wasn't confirmed that Harbaugh wouldn't be able to coach on Saturday until just before the game.

So, the Michigan football team went into Beaver Stadium against the #10 team in the country without their head coach. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore ended up taking the head coaching duties. There was a lot of talk about the Wolverines not playing anybody, and that they wouldn't be able to win big games without the other team's signs. Well, no signs, no problem for Michigan against Penn State.

The Wolverines went on the road and got a huge 24-15 win against the Nittany Lions. If anything, it was Penn State that knew which plays would happen as Michigan ran the ball on every single play in the second half. Moore was all about smash mouth football, and quarterback JJ McCarthy had a lot of praise for him after the game.

“Coach Moore is actually one of the most passionate human beings I've ever been around,” JJ McCarthy said, according to a tweet from Alejandro Zúñiga. “He just puts his absolute all into this football team.”

Sherrone Moore's passion was extremely evident in his postgame interview as he was emotional because of how much the team means to him. He loves Jim Harbaugh, and he loves this Michigan football team.

The Wolverines proved a lot of people wrong on Saturday. The job isn't finished yet for this squad, but they are now 10-0, and a huge matchup with Ohio State in two weeks is looming.