Michigan football's Junior Colson has made a final decision on the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the college football season officially over, more players will likely declare for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Just days after winning the National Championship, Michigan football's star linebacker, Junior Colson, becomes one of those players who has decided to go pro.

Colson is only a junior in college, however, he has a ton of experience since his freshman year. For that reason, the Michigan football linebacker is taking his talents to the NFL, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Junior Colson is viewed as one of the top linebacker prospects in this draft class.

“Michigan star linebacker Junior Colson is leaving school early for the NFL Draft, he told ESPN. Colson is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker who is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3 linebacker and Field Yates' No. 2 linebacker.”

Colson will garner plenty of attention from the league and should be taken within the first two rounds of the draft. Additionally, with NIL deals and the transfer portal, you'd think Colson would want to play another season for Michigan football or another school. But, as previously mentioned, Junior Colson has a ton of experience. He even says so in his statement after declaring for the NFL Draft.

“I've played a lot of college football and showed what I could do at a high level. I feel like it's the right time and opportunity for a little kid from Haiti to go out.”

Colson played three full seasons for Michigan football, as he earned a starting job as a true freshman in 2021. Through three years, Junior Colson racked up 256 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. The Wolverines linebacker is known as a tackling machine and plenty of teams around the league will be intrigued by his skillset.