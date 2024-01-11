Zak Zinter is moving on from Michigan and he is heading to the NFL.

A lot of players from the 2022 Michigan football team came back in 2023 for one common goal: to win a national championship. On Monday night, the Wolverines accomplished their goal as they defeated Washington football in the national title game to cap off a perfect 15-0 season. Now, those leaders that came back are making their decisions for next year, and Michigan captain Zak Zinter announced that he is going to the NFL. Zinter was a major key for this Wolverines team, and he will forever be a legend in Ann Arbor.

Zak Zinter had a legendary career for the Michigan football team, and now he is heading to the NFL. In his career with the Wolverines, he helped the team defeat rival Ohio State three times, win three Big Ten titles, go to three College Football Playoffs, win the Rose Bowl and win the national title. Even though he didn't play in those final three games this season, none of it would have been possible without Zinter.

During the final game of the regular season for Michigan this year, Zinter's career took a turn. He went down with an injury against Ohio State, and he had to be carted off the field. Zinter broke his leg, and Fox wouldn't show the replay because of how bad it was. While it was a disastrous turn of events for Michigan and Zinter, it ended up creating a special moment in the Big House. As Zinter was carted off the field, the stadium erupted in a “Let's go Zak” chant. On the very next play, Blake Corum broke loose for a touchdown. Joel Klatt was on the call for that game, and he describes the setting perfectly.

Special stuff. Zinter was a huge part of the build that brought the Michigan football program to the national title, and now, he is headed to the pros. Wolverines fans everywhere will always be thankful to Zinter for everything that he did for the program.