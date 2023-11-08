Michigan football takes on Penn State this weekend, and Ernest Hausmann is ready to take on Penn State's 'game manager.'

The Michigan football team is currently 9-0 and ranked #3 in the country, but a lot of the college football world is weary of the Wolverines because of their weak schedule. Michigan has dominated every team that they have played so far as their closest game was a 24-point win, but their best win is currently against 6-3 Rutgers. Everyone wants to see this Michigan team get tested, and that's exactly what we will see this weekend when the Wolverines hit the road to take on Penn State football.

Penn State is coming into this game with an 8-1 record as they lost their first game of the season against Ohio State a couple weeks ago. That loss certainly put a damper on their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes, but if the Nittany Lions can beat Michigan this week, they will right back in the race.

Drew Allar will need to bring his A-game if he wants to find success against this dominant Michigan football defense. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann discussed stopping Allar, and while he did offer some praise, he also hit him with the ‘game manager' label.

“I think (Drew Allar) does a really good job of just managing the game,” Ernest Hausmann said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I think he does a fantastic job of just putting the ball in his playmakers hands and letting them do the work. I think he is a really good game manager — he gets the ball out of his hands really quickly so he kind of eludes the pressure a lot of times. He’s a really good game manager.”

Allar has been solid so far this season for Penn State, but he hasn't shown a lot of explosiveness or the ability to create big plays out of nothing. If the Nittany Lions are going to beat Michigan, they will need a special performance from their quarterback.