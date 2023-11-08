Michigan football RB Blake Corum recently shot down rumors about him and Connor Stalions doing business together.

The Michigan football sign-stealing investigation has taken quite a few twists and turns in recent days. Connor Stalions, the Wolverines low-level staffer that was responsible for the sign-stealing scheme, resigned from his position. Reports then surfaced recently that Ohio State and Rutgers were in possession of Michigan's signs, and they shared them with Purdue before the Boilermakers took on the Wolverines in last year's Big Ten title game. It's unclear if anything illegal was done in that process, but it certainly changes the story if other Big Ten teams were in possession of Michigan's signs throughout this whole ordeal.

Another bizarre twist that occurred was a rumor that Michigan football star running back Blake Corum was involved in a business with Connor Stalions. He was asked about that during a press conference this week, and he shot down those rumors.

“I have no business with him,” Blake Corum said, according to a tweet from Angelique Chengelis.

Corum also noted that he had found out about the rumors earlier in the day before practice, and he had his lawyers looking into what was happening.

The Michigan football team is currently #3 in the country and they are undefeated with a 9-0 record. The Wolverines have their biggest game to this point on Saturday on the road against #1o Penn State. While that is a huge game and Michigan has been impressive this season, that is the last thing that people are talking about regarding the program.

As for Corum, he was in the thick of the Heisman race last season before going down with a season-ending injury, and he is having another good season this year. Michigan hasn't needed to rely on Corum as much as they did last season, but he is still leading the FBS in rushing touchdowns. So far on the season, Corum has 126 carries for 649 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Michigan football investigation is sure to get more updates in the coming days, and there will likely be more twists and turns as well. It will be very interesting to see how this story continues to develop.