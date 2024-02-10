Steve Clinkscale is leaving Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

The Michigan football team won the national title just over a month ago, but the offseason hasn't gone too well for the Wolverines. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left the program to be the head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, and he is taking a lot of the staff with him. Sherrone Moore is the new head coach for Michigan, and he will have to replace much of the staff. The most recent departure for the Wolverines is defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.

Steve Clinkscale reportedly told the Michigan football team recently that he would be staying put in Ann Arbor, but he changed his mind. The Wolverines now have another coach to replace as Clinkscale is following Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers.

“This just in: Defensive backs coach and Steve Clinkscale is leaving Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff on the Chargers, sources with knowledge of the situation tell the Free Press,” Tony Garcia said in a tweet. “Another major blow to the coaching staff, this one in particular on the recruiting trail.”

Michigan has lost a lot of talent and a lot of coaches from their national title winning team. JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Blake Corum and the offensive line led Michigan's offense all season long, and the Wolverines are losing all of those guys to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, Ben Herbert, Jay Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and Mike Elston are gone to the NFL. Michigan has a ton to replace.

Obviously, the Wolverines just won a national title, so the program is still in a good spot. Sherrone Moore has been there for awhile and saw what Harbaugh did to be successful. Now, he has the chance to show that he is an elite coach as well. He is pretty much starting from scratch after losing most of the production from last season and much of the coaching staff. It's the Sherrone Moore era now, and it's time for him to prove himself.