Michigan football has hired Sean Magee as it's senior associate athletic director, amid recent departures from the coaching staff.

Michigan football has hired Chicago Bears Chief of Staff Sean Magee as their senior associate athletic director, per Matt Zenitz at 247Sports. Magee was with the Wolverines for five seasons prior to his time with the Bears. He previously served as the associate athletic director with Jim Harbaugh as the program's head coach.

Magee was a vital part of turning around the Michigan football program, helping propel them toward a National Title standard. While the Wolverines have a historic resume, they struggled in the early years of the past decade, getting past Ohio State and the Big Ten. Magee helped build the roster and staff to form Michigan football into the undefeated powerhouse they were in 2023. While he wasn't in Ann Arbor in 2023, he left the program higher on the pedestal.

This is tremendous news for the Wolverines, who lost Harbaugh in the new year, along with a plethora of coordinators and analysts on the staff. Much of the key staff that helped Michigan football win the National Title in 2023 has moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers, following Harbaugh in his next venture. Magee heads into a situation with clear pressure since the Wolverines are defending champions, but that also comes with a tremendous roster that's built to win in the present.

He'll have an opportunity to lead Michigan football back to the big game with the challenge of filling key holes in the Wolverines coaching staff. With college and NFL ties, Magee shouldn't have a problem getting the right pieces in Ann Arbor