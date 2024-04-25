The Michigan football team won the national championship about three and a half months ago at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a monumental season for the Wolverines as they went 15-0 and finished on top of the college football world. Now, Michigan has to find a way to sustain that success, and it isn't going to be easy. The Wolverines are losing a ton of talent to the NFL, and they are also breaking in a new head coach.
We got to see the 2024 Michigan football team in action for the first time last Saturday in the Maize vs. Blue spring game. This team looks a lot different compared to the 2023 team, but there is still a lot of talent on the roster. One familiar face is running back Donovan Edwards.
Donovan Edwards is a fan-favorite in Ann Arbor, but he hasn't actually been RB1 yet. He has been behind Blake Corum his entire career, but next season, the starting running back job is his.
Following in the footsteps of Corum won't be easy, but Edwards is no stranger to the big moment, and he has already made enough big plays in his career to cement his legacy.
There are going to be a lot of new starters on this offense next year, not just Edwards. They have a lot of work to do to get ready for the season, but it sounds like they are happy with the progress they made during spring football.
“We're just continuously getting better,” Donovan Edwards said to the media after the spring game. “Are we where we wanna be? Yes, but no because there's always room for improvement. And that's a lot because we hold ourselves to a high standard. We're where we wanna be coming off of the spring. Guys making big plays, guys having fun, people not being selfish, someone may climb up the depth chart and someone else might go down, everyone is happy for every man's success. Just as a team-wise and an offense-wise, yes, we are where we need to be but we also have to get better.”
It sounds like Edwards and this offense have the right mentality this offseason. Constantly improving was a big part of the culture at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, and it's up to these returning players to make sure that culture is upheld.
What is Michigan losing to the NFL?
Looking back at it now, that 2023 Michigan football team was practically an NFL team. The Wolverines broke the record for most NFL Combine invites earlier this year, and they could break the record for most players drafted from a single school in one year this weekend. The offense especially is losing a lot as the whole offensive line, quarterback, RB1 and top two wide receivers are leaving. It's not just the players, however.
Jim Harbaugh took the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers after Michigan football won the national title, and he brought a lot of his staff with him. The Wolverines are going to look completely different next year from a player and coach standpoint.
It's hard to know what to expect from this Michigan team in 2024, but it is sure to be an exciting year.