As the Michigan football program is under investigation for accusations of sign-stealing, a Wolverines analyst has emerged as a ‘person of interest' in the scandal. Connor Stalions, a retired United States marine and current Michigan football analyst, is a ‘person of interest‘ and one of the ‘linchpins' in the investigation, sources told Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

NCAA staff have made endeavors to obtain Stalions' laptop, a process that is reportedly already underway.

The news of Stalions' potential role in the scandal emerges just a day after the major bombshell that Michigan football has allegedly violated an NCAA rule by using an “elaborate” system to scout future opponents in person, something the NCAA outlawed back in 1994.

It's more trouble for Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who already served a university-levied, three-game suspension earlier this year for alleged recruiting violations and lies he told the NCAA about said violations.

Michigan football reportedly hoped the self-imposed suspension would lessen the punishment from the NCAA, who will still have a ruling- likely in 2024- on the Harbaugh case that could include further punishment.

Harbaugh said the following in a statement released on Tuesday, “I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment.”

Michigan has won 25 games combined in the last two seasons while earning berths to the College Football Playoff in each year. The Wolverines have raced out of the gate in 2023, as they have dominated opponents to the tune of a 7-0 record and a number-two ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

But these allegations certainly cast doubt on their recent achievements. It will be interesting to see how the investigation plays out.