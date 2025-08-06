Year four of the Billy Napier era is right around the corner for the Florida football program. The Gators are currently in preseason camp, preparing for what could be another daunting season. Following last season's turnaround, it is certainly clear that this is DJ Lagway's team. The sophomore signal caller has been dealing with a calf issue this summer, but Napier had an encouraging update for Florida football fans according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

“We’ve been watching the guy work all summer,” Napier stated over the weekend to reporters, including Nakos. “Obviously he had a little bit of a setback with the calf, but I think he’s on the right track. He threw in public the other day, and everybody’s all excited about that. The guy’s been working hard all summer, and certainly, hopefully, he’ll be able to do more and more as we go day-to-day.”

The season opener against Long Island University is 24 days away. Even if Lagway starts, it is likely that the freshman plays a limited number of snaps for a number of reasons. Keeping him healthy is one of Napier's top priorities. Simply put, if Lagway stays on the field, then things will look a lot brighter for the Florida football program. Can Napier, Lagway and the rest of the Gators take another big step forward once SEC play begins in 2025?

Florida football heads into pivotal 2025 campaign

For the first few months of last season, Napier was firmly on the hot seat. In fact, it only seemed like a matter of time until he would be fired by Florida AD Scott Stricklin. However, once Lagway joined the lineup, things turned around for the Florida football program. Although the sophomore dealt with injuries last season, it was clear how much promise he has. Now he's the unquestioned starter. Unfortunately, after the season opener against Long Island, things will get tough fast for Lagway and the Gators.

A home date against the South Florida Bulls follows the openers, then two tough away games at LSU and Miami back-to-back follow the first couple of matchups. The Hurricanes promptly handled the Gators in Gainesville in the season opener last year, but they did lose a lot from that team, including number one overall pick Cam Ward. It's pivotal that Napier, Lagway and the rest of the Florida football team get off to a strong start. If not, then their coach might not make it to year five in the Swamp.