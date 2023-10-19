News surfaced on Thursday that the Michigan football program is under another NCAA investigation, this time regarding in-person scouting and sign stealing. Jim Harbaugh and his staff were under another violation in the off-season because of recruiting violations, and that led to a three-game, self-imposed suspension for Harbaugh. That investigation is still going on, and now the Wolverines are dealing with another. The news comes just two days before the Michigan football team hits the road to take on Michigan State football in East Lansing. The Wolverines are having a terrific season so far, but this could be a distraction for the team.

Michigan State football underwent an investigation of their own earlier this season, and it led to head coach Mel Tucker being fired due to sexual assault allegations. They have not won a game since then, and they are in desperate need of a turnaround.

The Big Ten made the Spartans aware of the Michigan football investigation, and Michigan State actually considered not playing this weekend's game, according to an article from The Athletic. The Spartans were apparently concerned for the health and safety of their players after learning about the investigation. It is unclear why this investigation brought concerns of that nature to the program.

After considering it, Michigan State decided that they will play against rival Michigan this weekend. Never a dull moment in this rivalry. The Wolverines are coming into the game as huge favorites, but records don't typically don't matter in this one. It should end up being a good football game.