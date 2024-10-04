We get to see a rematch of last year's national championship game this weekend as the Michigan football team will be hitting the road to take on Washington. The Wolverines defeated the Huskies 34-13 in January to claim the 2023 national championship, and Washington is hoping to avenge that loss this weekend. Both of these teams are looking a lot different than they did last year. Both have new head coaches, and both have a lot of new faces on the team after losing a lot of talent to the NFL.

After five weeks, it's safe to say that it is very unlikely that we see either of these teams in the national championship again this year. Washington already has two losses, and while Michigan is ranked in the top-10, they haven't looked very impressive this season and they have a lot to work out.

Michigan is 4-1, and their only loss is to #2 Texas. All things considered, the Wolverines are in a good spot right now. They are a top-10 team, and their target record to make the College Football Playoff is 10-2. However, based on how they have looked, the Wolverines probably only have one more guaranteed win on the schedule: a home game against Northwestern.

The Wolverines have four ranked teams left on the schedule, and two of them are top-10. It would be pretty surprising if they only lost one more game, but you never know.

Washington is in desperation mode this weekend against Michigan. The Huskies already have two losses and they already have one conference loss. If they fall to 1-2 in Big Ten play and 3-3 overall this weekend, their season is done in terms of CFP hopes. It's already a major long-shot, but if the Huskies want to keep those hopes alive, they need to win this weekend.

This is expected to be a close game, and it should be a fun watch. Here are three predictions for it:

Kalel Mullings will score two touchdowns

Last season, the Michigan football team had running back Blake Corum who seemed to find the end zone multiple times every game. Now, it seems like the Wolverines might have that again in Kalel Mullings. Mullings has emerged as the team's top back and one of the best backs in the Big Ten. There isn't going to be a lot of scoring in this game, but when Michigan does find the end zone, it will be Mullings. He has scored two touchdowns in each of the last three games, and he will do it again on Saturday.

Neither team will score 20 points

This is going to be a very low-scoring game. The Michigan football offense has struggled this season, specifically in the passing game. The Wolverines have improved their run game in recent weeks, but the offense isn't built for scoring a ton of points. Their defense also isn't built for giving up a lot points. They will keep Washington in check, and this will be a low-scoring slugfest throughout.

Michigan will win 17-13

The final score prediction for this one is 17-13 Michigan. The Wolverines are slight underdogs heading into the matchup, but at the end of the day, they are the better team. If they can just play a full four quarter game and not hurt themselves with their own mistakes, they will win this football game.

Michigan and Washington will kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle at 7:30 ET/4:40 PT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on NBC. The Huskies are currently favored by 1.5 points.