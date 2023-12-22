Michigan State came ready to play on Thursday against Stony Brook.

The Michigan State basketball team started the season ranked #4 in country, but the first month of the season was a disaster for the Spartans. Michigan State started the season 4-5 and lost at home to James Madison, but they have turned things around the past few games. The Spartans picked up a huge win against #6 Baylor last weekend, and they blew out Stony Brook basketball on Thursday night.

Michigan State basketball finally got some momentum going with their upset win against Baylor, and they kept it going on Thursday by beating Stony Brook by 44 points. The Spartans were up 48-12 at halftime. They came ready to play.

“Today, they came with some vigor,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. “That was a really encouraging part, because that showed maturity.”

Tom Izzo admitted that he was a little bit nervous heading into this matchup. The Spartans have already lost as huge favorites at home this year, and he was worried about a letdown game after the big Baylor win. Izzo said that he texted one of his leaders, AJ Hoggard, about his concerns.

“His text back was, ‘Don't worry, I'll have them ready to play.' And I said, ‘Well, that means he's starting to take over the team,'” Izzo said. “That's very encouraging. Very encouraging. I thought he did a phenomenal job of that.”

If Michigan State wants to turn this season around, they will need to have leaders like Hoggard step up like that. That was big of him, and now he needs to keep it going into Big Ten play.

After starting 4-5, the Spartans have now won three games in a row and they are sitting a 7-5. Michigan State takes on Indiana State at home on December 30th before Big Ten play picks up again. They will host Penn State to get the bulk of conference play started.