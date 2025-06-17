New Florida A&M head basketball coach Charlie Ward is quickly making his impression on his new Rattlers team as he has hired former Florida State assistant Jarrod Lazarus to his coaching staff, per a release by the athletic department.

“Jarrod Lazarus is the perfect addition as Associate Head Coach at Florida A&M. His leadership, passion for the game, and dedication to developing young talent will elevate the program,” said Ward in a statement.

Lazaurus expressed his excitement to join the coaching staff, saying, “I'm thrilled to join Florida A&M Men's Basketball and be part of such a historic program. I would like to thank Head Coach Charlie Ward for this amazing opportunity. I look forward to working with the team, embracing the culture, and helping take this program to new heights.”

Lazaurus earned a B.S. in Business Management from Florida State University in 2009 and completed his MBA in Business Administration at Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. Lazarus most recently served as an Assistant Coach at Florida State University under Leonard Hamilton.

Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations for Hamilton and his staff. During his time with the Seminoles, Lazarus helped lead FSU to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the championship game of the 2021 ACC Tournament, and the 2020 ACC Championship.

In 2020, he played a key role in leading the Seminoles to their first-ever ACC Regular Season Championship. The team achieved a 26-5 overall record and an impressive 16-4 in ACC play, setting a new school record for ACC wins in a single season. They ended the season ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll, the highest final ranking in school history.

Florida State was poised to secure one of the top NCAA Tournament seeds before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year also saw Patrick Williams (No. 4, Chicago Bulls) and Devin Vassell (No. 11, San Antonio Spurs) become the first pair of Seminoles selected in the NBA Draft Lottery.

He now joins a Florida A&M team that looks to continue its ascent to contenders in the SWAC, led by Ward in his first season with the program.