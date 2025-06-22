Kevin Durant is officially a Houston Rocket, as the long trade talks came to an end on Sunday morning when the Phoenix Suns took a package including Jalen Green and the No. 10 pick in the draft back for the 36-year-old star.

While it has only been hours since the trade was announced, NBA fans and pundits are scrambling to figure out what both teams will look like heading into next season after the blockbuster deal. The Rockets didn't give up a ton outside of Green and Dillon Brooks, so they should have a rotation that is mostly full heading into the year. Still, they could use some more outside help.

Shortly after the trade, Kay Adams asked Durant if he would be interested in recruiting his old friend Russell Westbrook to come to Houston with him.

We're speechless, but KD has words🚀@heykayadams catches up with @KDTrey5 for his first interview as a Houston Rocket. pic.twitter.com/ccj5ouju1h — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“I don't know about that,” Durant said with a laugh. “We just got one thing figured out today, we'll get the rest figured out as well go. It's still early.”

Durant and Westbrook formed one of the best pairings in basketball during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the early 2010s, so fans would surely love to see them reunited in Houston next season. Westbrook already spent one season with the Rockets in 2019-20 but could still go back this offseason.

The former league MVP is now a free agent this offseason after declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets after the 2024-25 campaign. Westbrook was on a cheap deal with Denver last season, but proved to be a useful player at times and outplayed his value, which led him to choose to hit free agency.

There is a chance that the Nuggets will still make a run at Westbrook in free agency, but Durant and the Rockets should be able to make a convincing case to land him if they choose to. He would have to come off the bench in Houston and would back up Fred VanVleet, but another veteran in the room alongside all of Houston's young players would benefit it as it goes through the season.