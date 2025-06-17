Duke basketball is taking on a very tough opponent this coming season, in non conference play. Duke is headed on the road to play Michigan State, per the team's social media. The game will be played December 6.

Duke-Michigan State will feature two of the most successful programs in college basketball right now. Both squads made the NCAA tournament last season, and both are led by high-profile coaches. Duke is led by Jon Scheyer, while Tom Izzo coaches at Michigan State.

Duke lost in the Final Four this past season to Houston. Michigan State basketball meanwhile lost in the Elite Eight to Auburn.

Duke basketball is still looking for their first NCAA championship with Jon Scheyer

Duke is reloading most of their roster for next season. The program lost freshmen stars Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. All three of those players are likely to be first round NBA Draft picks.

The Blue Devils have another stellar recruiting class coming in. It includes both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as forward Nikolas Khamenia. Duke once again has the no. 1 overall class for 2025, per 247 Sports.

Article Continues Below

Khamenia in particular is a player that evaluators think could help Duke basketball.

“Khamenia has a terrific overlap of size, skill, and a very high basketball IQ. He has great instincts and natural feel for the game. He’s an exceptional passer who can throw darts off the dribble with both hands and thread the needle when needed, but also understands how to be a ball-mover as well,” Adam Finkelstein wrote for 247 Sports.

Duke has had success with Scheyer at the helm. He has made March Madness in each of his seasons at Duke. This past year was his first Final Four appearance. He is still looking for his first trip to the national championship.

The college basketball season starts in the fall. There will be several new changes to NCAA basketball this year, including the addition of coach's challenges.