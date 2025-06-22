MLB on FOX field reporter Ken Rosenthal pulled back the curtain on Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mick Abel's 2025 turnaround. Even though he was a first-round pick in 2025, it's been a long road to the majors for the Portland, Oregon native. But the 23-year-old is now in the middle of his rookie year amid an encouraging season.

Through five stars, Abel is 2-1 with a 3.47 ERA, proving himself to be a reliable starter already on this level. Abel picked up his first loss against the New York Mets last night, but it's a learning experience he's bound to get better from. Rosenthal detailed Mick's path during the Phillies' 11-4 loss to their divisional rival.

“Abel was a mess in Triple-A last season with a 6.46 ERA. He credits his turnaround in part due to his mental performance coach Brian Cain who helped him develop routines and improved his attention to detail. Abel said his lack of success last season kind of took a toll on him mentally. He described himself as an incomplete man who needed to become a more solid human being. Well, he’s trying, trying to become more well-rounded. Hanging out with friends, playing more video games, just enjoying life.”

The Phillies are currently 46-31 and tied with the Mets for first place in the NL East. After a somewhat slow start for this group, Rob Thomson's team has found its form as the season has continued. Now, Philadelphia is one of the preeminent contenders in the National League along with the Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a fine line between all four of these teams, and each franchise will likely make some moves on the margin before the trade deadline on July 31.

For the Phillies, this current roster could use another reliable bat, particularly from the outfield, as well as added depth in the bullpen. Philadelphia does have one of the best starting rotations in the league. Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez are all pitching like All-Stars this season and primed to be playoff starters. That fourth spot in the rotation is somewhat up for grabs between players like Abel and Jesus Luzardo, who Philadelphia traded for during the offseason. In addition, former All-Star Aaron Nola will return later in the summer.

Overall, Abel will play a pivotal role in October should he continue to develop. The Phillies have to love the progress they've seen from their young pitcher, and the best should be yet to come, especially as he continues to maintain his new lifestyle choices.