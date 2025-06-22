At the moment, things are looking a bit bleak when it comes to the playoff odds for the Los Angeles Angels. They are in fourth place in the AL West, six and a half games behind the division leading Houston Astros. The wild card hunt looks a bit better, as they are just two games out of the last spot. Based on this tenuous standing, it would make sense for them to likely cash in on a few of their best trade chips. However, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Sunday, that is not the current course of action.

“While the Los Angeles Angels certainly have some nice trade chips like left-hander Tyler Anderson, closer Kenley Jansen and infielder Luis Rengifo, they don't plan to sell at the trade deadline unless they suddenly fall apart,” reported Nightengale on Sunday.

Based on the wild card standings, that would make sense. Furthermore, the Angels just took three out of four on the road against the New York Yankees. If they defeat the Astros once again Sunday, then another series win will be theirs. To add to this, their manager, Ron Washington, is currently on leave. The motivation to succeed and make a postseason run is something that Los Angeles desperately needs. For their fans' sake, and for the organization's sake. So, keeping players like Anderson, Jansen and Rengifo makes sense. The bigger question is this: will the Angels also add to their team to improve those postseason odds?

Angels clinging to slim playoff chances

If the Halos want to truly make their mark in the playoffs, then additions are needed. Even if they held a Wild Card spot at the moment, they will still be required. Adding another outfield bat would be wise, as LaMonte Wade Jr. is the current right fielder. Keeping Mike Trout's bat in the lineup at designated hitter is important, so someone who could allow Wade Jr. to move to a bench role would be a good start.

The Angels could certainly use more help, but adding players on expiring contracts, or perhaps ones who could be promising long-term contributors, should be the focus of general manager Perry Minasian. If Los Angeles wants to be in a better spot for October contention, then it's time to bring in some help. Minasian not only owes it to his players, but to a fanbase that sorely needs more success.