Four of the Michigan State football players who were charged for their part in a brawl inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel are expected to have their cases dropped.

Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright, Angelo Grose and Justin White will likely no longer be charged with crimes because of their participation in a pre-plea diversionary program, according to MLive.com. The four Spartans have been facing misdemeanor aggravated assault charges for their alleged role in the attack on Michigan cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.

“The result here for our clients is a no-brainer because this case will be dismissed,” said Wade Fink, the lawyer for Brown. “In order to get a dismissal, they’re being asked to do things they would already do – charity and be in the community and be great citizens, which they already are. None of these kids are guilty of anything and if it was a situation where we couldn’t earn a dismissal for basically what we do anyway, then we would have fought it. This splits the difference here of getting out there and doing some good things in the world and also earning a dismissal without ever having to admit something they didn’t do.”

The incident occurred on October 29th after Michigan defeated Michigan State 29-7. Members of both teams converged inside the tunnel, and McBurrows could be seen being punched and kicked by some Michigan State players. Seven Spartans in total were charged as a result.

The four players who will likely no longer be charged must meet community service and other conditions. Grose’s attorney, Max Manoogian, said that no admissions were being made and no pleas are being tendered.

“The most important outcome of today’s hearing is this case is on a straight line to being dismissed upon motion of the prosecutor,” Manoogian said Friday.

“All that happens today is we’ve set a date for this case to be dismissed in the future.”