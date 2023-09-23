Michigan State football has yet to officially fire head coach Mel Tucker. Shortly after university officials suspended him amid sexual misconduct claims made by anti-sexual violence advocate Brenda Tracy, though, Michigan State reportedly alerted Tucker of its intent to dismiss him for cause.

Needless to say, the writing's on the wall for Tucker's tenure with the Spartans. He coached his last game in East Lansing on September 9th, guiding Michigan State to a 45-14 beatdown of Richmond mere hours before Tracy's allegations against him were made public by USA TODAY.

Who could succeed Tucker as the Spartans' next head coach? FOX Sports insider Bruce Feldman named Duke's Mike Elko, Kansas' Lance Leipold and K-State's Chris Klieman as potential candidates for “one of the most attractive jobs” in college football.

“The first name I think people are really gonna wanna keep an eye on is Duke's Mike Elko,” Feldman said on Saturday. “He has done an amazing job in Durham. Last year they were 9-4, this year he starts out with a bang, they dominate Clemson, whip the Tigers, they're 3-0. The 45-year-old from New Jersey is a guy that I expect to be one of the hottest names on the coaching market this year. Then in the Big 12, two other guys really well thought of. Lance Leipold from Kansas, he has worked wonders with the Jayhawks, got them in the top-25 last year. He's 59, he grew up in Wisconsin in that Big 10 footprint. The other one is Chris Kleiman from K-State—they won the Big 12 last year.”

"This figures to be one of the most attractive jobs that will come open on the market this year."@BruceFeldmanCFB shares his thoughts on who could replace Mel Tucker as Michigan State's Head Coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xl7vn3Virm — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 23, 2023

A dark-horse potential option for Michigan State football? Colorado assistant Sean Lewis, the architect behind the Buffaloes' high-octane, innovative offensive attack featuring star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Now I'm told that Michigan State would really want a guy with head-coaching experience, but one hot assistant coach not to rule out is Colorado's Sean Lewis, the offensive coordinator,” Feldman said. “Brilliant offensive mind, done really well with the Buffs. He also has head-coaching experience; at Kent State, he led them to their only bowl win. He's a guy that may be in the mix for this job as well.”

Tucker, who's denied Tracy's claims amid mounting evidence against him, has until September 26th to dispute Michigan State's justification to fire him with cause.