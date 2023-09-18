Michigan State has reportedly given head football coach Mel Tucker a notice of intention to fire him for cause, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

By attempting to fire football coach Mel Tucker for cause, that would mean that Michigan State does not intent to pay his buyout, according to Vannini.

“At this point, the university has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause,” a letter to Tucker says, according to Vannini.

Tucker had previously been suspended for a sexual misconduct scandal, and now we know that Michigan State has enough evidence to show that firing him for cause would stand up.

Now, Tucker has seven days to respond, and unless he presents sufficient reasons, he will be fired on Sept. 26, according to Vannini. Michigan State says he material breached his contract with admitted conduct that constitutes more turpitude and has brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule to the school.

Michigan State also noted that Tucker made comments about its grievance process and the university's policy, which was in Tucker's public statement last week, according to Vannini.

The school also said that Office for Civil Rights case will continue.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue,” the letter said, according to Vannini.

This news does not mean that Tucker will not fight to secure at least a portion of his buyout, but the school feels like they have enough evidence to not pay the buyout.

The Michigan State football program will be have to find a long-term replacement at some point.