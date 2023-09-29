Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was fired for sexual harassment allegations. Tucker, who had been with the Spartans since 2020, now faces mass scrutiny. Tucker claims the sexual conduct between him and a fellow Michigan State football employee was consensual. Therefore, he believes he has been wrongly terminated. However, the Spartans are moving ahead without Tucker and conducting a head coaching search. LSU and Wisconsin football staff members are among the latest developments, with a number of other coaches on the list as well.

The full list of potential head coach replacements includes the following: Mike Elko from Duke, Dan Enos from Arkansas, Matt House from LSU, Charles Huff from Marshall, Pat Narduzzi from Pitt, and Mike Tressel from Wisconsin, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Michigan State candidates, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Mike Elko, Duke

Dan Enos, Arkansas OC

Matt House, LSU DC

Charles Huff, Marshall

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Mike Tressel, Wisconsin DC All of them played or coached at MSU, except Elko & Huff — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2023

Each of the aforementioned staff played or coached at Michigan State, except Elko and Huff, McMurphy says.

LSU football defensive coordinator Matt House makes a strong case to take over the Spartans program. In his first season with the Tigers, he helped the team win the SEC Championship and nearly make the College Football Playoff. After a disappointing loss to Florida State, House has the Tigers back on track with a 3-1 record.

After a slow start to the season, Wisconsin football DC Mike Tressel has helped guide the Badgers to a 3-1 record. Undoubtedly, the Wisconsin defense held Purdue to 17 points in a dominant win. Like House, Tressel's defensive expertise would help an MSU team in need of leadership. The Badgers football program does not want to lose him, but MSU will jump at the opportunity if it arises.

The other candidates are intriguing as well. Elko has transformed Duke football into a threat, while Narduzzi has been at Pitt since leaving Michigan State nearly a decade ago. Enos has extensive history with Michigan State football, including as a player. Huff is in his third season at Marshall but has had success.

As the Mel Tucker saga continues, head coach replacements for Michigan State continue to pile up. The college football world awaits the next Spartan head coach.