One of the more underrated rivalries in all of college football will be in the works this weekend as the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines travel up the road to East Lansing to duel things out with the Michigan State Spartans. Without further ado, it is about that time to take a look at our college football odds series, where our Michigan-Michigan State prediction and pick will be revealed.

In the midst of a full-blown NCAA investigation that has seen the Wolverines come under some scrutiny in the form of alleged sign-stealing during past games. Despite this hanging over the program, the Wolverines have at the very least proven that they are a legitimate contender to win their first National Championship since the 1997 season. Most recently, it was Michigan that tormented Indiana to a 52-7 win. At 7-0, there are absolutely zero signs that the Wolverines appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

In contrast, Michigan State and their widely respected program have fallen on hard times after they were forced to let go of head coach Mel Tucker after he was accused of sexual assault. With the madness surrounding this case, the football team's performances have left much to be desired as the Spartans currently sit at 2-4 overall and are coming off of four consecutive losses including a gut-punch 24-27 defeat at the hands of Rutgers. However, anything goes in a rivalry game… can Michigan State pull off the unthinkable?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Michigan State Odds

Michigan: -24.5 (-104)

Michigan State: +24.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-112)

Under: 45.5 (-108)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State Week 8

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBC

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

First things first, the last thing that the Wolverines want to have happen in this game is to give their rivals false hope as this showdown wears on. In order to avoid this altogether, then stepping on their throats and keeping the pedal to the metal from the opening kickoff will prove to be a must.

If there is one major advantage that the Wolverines hold over the Spartans head entering this contest, look no further than a top-of-the-barrel defensive unit that absolutely suffocates and devours their pray each weekend. Overall, Michigan boasts arguably the top defense in all of college football with a minuscule 233 yards of total offense surrendered on average. Whether it's defending the pass, stuffing the run, or even getting after the quarterback, this defense is skilled enough to give offensive playmakers nightmares.

Not to mention, but it seems QB J.J. McCarthy has taken that next step as a quarterback and has grown even more comfortable with another year in this offense. To take it a step further, don't be surprised if we hear McCarthy's name be invited to New York for the Heisman Memorial Trophy presentation as he currently has thrown for 14 touchdowns and rarely turns the ball over. Indeed, he could prove to be a thorn in Michigan State's side on Saturday.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread

It is almost unbelievable to think how quickly the trajectory of a football program can change in less than two full seasons. Nearly two full years ago, Mel Tucker was awarded with the most lucrative contract for a head coach in college football history. Now, he remains jobless and may not ever coach again. Simply put, it seems that Mel Tucker was truly a cancer for this proud program and the Spartans are better off without him.

Believe it or not, but the Spartans have won two of the last three meetings versus the Wolverines and despite being heavy underdogs in this one, don't count out Michigan State! Truly, if mass chaos is going to ensue in East Lansing this week, then the Spartans will need to catch some much-needed breaks. Furthermore, starting fast and putting doubt in the minds of Michigan could be the perfect recipe for a historic upset. Last week, Indiana stormed out of the gates with those same aspirations against Michigan and even had a touchdown lead at the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, they were shut out 52-0 the rest of the way.

Alas, the Spartans must get out to an early lead and stay ahead of the chains on offense to tire out the Wolverines' defense and hopefully force them to make uncharacteristic mistakes in their gap schemes and secondary coverage. Plus, the Michigan State defense is great on third downs, and forcing turnovers defensively could also lead to at least a cover of the spread.

Final Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Don't expect last year's bad blood that saw seven Spartans players be charged with assault charges to carry over to this season, but crazier things have happened! Weird things happen in this heated rivalry but don't hurt your brain by overthinking. Take Michigan to win big for various reasons.

Final Michigan-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan -24.5 (-104)