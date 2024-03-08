The Washington basketball team has made a big decision ahead of the March Madness Tournament. Despite participating in the Pac-12 tournament, the program has decided to let go of Mike Hopkins as head coach.
Hopkins will finish coaching the Pac-12 tournament and March Madness tournament before being let go, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The buyout on his contract is nearly $3.1 million.
“Sources: Washington has informed coach Mike Hopkins he will not return next season. He will coach in the Pac-12 Tournament and any postseason in 2024 but will not return for the 2024-25. He had one year left on his deal and the buyout in his contract is nearly $3.1 million.”
Mike Hopkins was originally hired as the Washington basketball head coach back in 2017. He held a 122-110 win-loss record with the Huskies. He could lead his team on a surprise run in the upcoming tournament. However, the program is seemingly ready to move in a new direction.
Hopkins began his coaching career back in 1995 with the Syracuse Orange where he was an assistant for 20 years. He served as the interim coach for Syracuse for one season in 2015 which eventually led to his head coaching gig with Washington basketball in 2017. Mike Hopkins is a true veteran of the sport and should garner plenty of interest from other programs during the offseason.
It'll be interesting to see which direction the Huskies go after the tournament. With the school moving out of the Pac-12, the program could aim to make a big move for next season. With that said, the players and coaching staff will do their best to focus on the tournament. Which could be difficult to do with everyone knowing Mike Hopkins is already out the door.