The Washington Huskies will travel to Pullman to face the Washington State Cougars on Thursday at Beasley Coliseum. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Huskies lost 82-75 at home to the USC Trojans on Saturday at the Hec Pavilion. They trailed 39-38 at halftime, but they let the game get away from them. Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 20 points and seven rebounds but shot 5 for 14. Sahvir Wheeler had 10 points while shooting 4 for 11. Moses Wood had just nine points. Meanwhile, Koren Johnson came off the bench for 21 points.
The Huskies shot just 41.7 percent from the floor, including 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they allowed the Trojans to shoot 54.4 percent from the floor, including 47.1 percent from the three-point line. It did not help that they lost the board battle 29-25. Lastly, they committed 10 turnovers.
Washington State defeated the UCLA Bruins 77-65 on Saturday at the Coliseum. They led 40-32 at halftime but broke away in the second half. Jaylen Wells led the way with 27 points while shooting 7 for 16. Also, Myles Rice had 18 points while shooting 8 for 15. Isaac Jones had 11 points. Likewise, Andrej Jakmovski added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Cougars shot 41.8 percent from the floor, including 36.8 percent from the triples. Moreover, they had 33 free-throw attempts, making 72.7 percent of their chances. They allowed the Bruins to shoot 47.2 percent from the hardwood, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they dominated the boards 36-22 while also grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.
Washington leads the overall series 129-79. Conversely, the Cougars have won the last three games. They are also 7-3 over 10 games, including a 3-2 mark over the past five games at Pullman. Washington State defeated Washington 90-87 in January at the Pavilion in Seattle.
Washington: +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +215
Washington State -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -265
Over: 148.5 (-115)
Under: 148.5 (-105)
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: FS1
Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington comes into this game with a 16-14 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 8-3 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Huskies are also 6-4 against the spread on the road. Amazingly, they are 5-1 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Huskies are also 10-9 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Brooks is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the hardwood. Wheeler is another good player. Yet, he has struggled to shoot the rock, hitting only 42.7 percent while averaging 14.3 points per game. Wood has been a solid third option. Ultimately, he comes into this game averaging 11.8 points per game. Johnson will try and contribute again. Overall, he is averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor.
Washington will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to win the board battle and box out to prevent the Cougars from getting second chances.
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington State enters this showdown with a 16-14 record against the spread. However, they are only 10-11 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Cougars are also 9-7 against the spread when they have been the home team. Likewise, they are 8-7 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Cougars are also 11-8 against the spread when facing the Pac-12.
Washington State has four incredible players who are always a threat to lead the team in scoring. Significantly, they all have the potential to dominate. Rice has been very effective this season. So far, he is averaging 15.5 points per game. Jones has also been exceptional. Currently, he is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the hardwood. Wells is solid, averaging 12.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Jakimovski is averaging 10.3 points per game.
Washington State will cover the spread if Rice and Jones can dominate the court. Then, they need to win the board battle and avoid surrendering three-point chances.
Final Washington-Washington State Prediction & Pick
In the last two matchups in Pullman, it has been close. The Cougars have won both, winning by five and eight points, respectively. Coincidentally, that is where the spread is hovering right now. Washington State is the better team and is at home. Yet, they have struggled to dominate the Huskies and will have a hard time putting them away. While it would make sense to expect the Cougars to win this game, do not expect it to be as easy. Therefore, picking the Cougars to win this game is obvious, but they might not cover it. The Huskies will have something to prove, especially in a rivalry game. Expect the Huskies to find a way to cover the spread on the road against their biggest rivals in college basketball.
Final Washington-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington +6.5 (-112)