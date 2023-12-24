The Huskies grabbed one of the top point guards in the country.

The Washington Huskies have been playing some solid basketball to start the 2023-24 season. They are currently 8-3 in non conference play and are on a four game win streak. Compare that to last season when they were in a similar spot at this time also at 8-3. It wasn't until Pac-12 Conference play that things began to unravel. But at this time last season, the Huskies didn't get a major recruiting win like they did on Saturday. Four star point guard Zoom Diallo announced his commitment to Washington via Paul Biancardi of ESPN.

Zoom Diallo announced his commitment to Washington during halftime of ESPN's broadcast of the City of Palms Classic Tournament. It's the first time since 2019 that the Huskies have landed a top-25 recruit. Diallo is considered one of the best point guard prospects in the country.

Diallo committed to Washington over offers from other Power 5 schools such as USC, Gonzaga and Arizona. A native of Tacoma, Washington, Diallo will be playing for the hometown team. He is currently playing his senior year of high school basketball at Prolific Prep in California. Diallo joins Casmir Chavis as the only other recruit in Washington's class of 2024. It's possible that this is the future backcourt for the Huskies.

The last time Washington was able to secure the commitment of a top ranked recruit like Diallo was back when they had Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart. Both are in the NBA now with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, respectively. Diallo is a gifted scorer and playmaker and a strong guard.