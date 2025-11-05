It sounds like WWE star Cody Rhodes loved playing Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, as the “American Nightmare” raved about his experience on set.

During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, Rhodes had a lot of praise for the movie. Rhodes couldn't say enough about the cast and crew. He said he was “blessed to be part of” the project.

“I was so glad I got to do that, [to] try to tell stories in a different way, and that crew — Callina [Lian], [Andrew] Koji, Noah [Centineo], the three leads [of] this movie, Andrew Schulz, [a] stand-up comedian, 50 Cent is playing Balrog — it was such a ridulous moment have everyone on set, but it was so well organized,” Rhodes praised. We were rehearsing like we were actually gonna be fighting somebody.

“On the weekend, because everybody was locked in [in] Australia, going over all the dialogue together, it was just a really well-oiled machine,” he continued.

Rhodes revealed that he initially thought he was having a general meeting with Legendary Pictures. However, they already had a role in mind.

“I went into a meeting thinking I was gonna talk to them about other stuff, and they told me, ‘We want you for Guile.' And I know the role — I used to play,” recalled Rhodes.

WWE star Cody Rhodes' role in the Street Fighter movie

Article Continues Below

Rhodes will play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. The character first appeared in Street Fighter II in 1991. He is a pilot in the US Air Force who is looking to avenge one of his Air Force buddies.

While this is a big break for Rhodes, he is not the only WWE star in the movie. Roman Reigns, one of his former rivals, is also in it. The “Tribal Chief” will play Akuma in the adaptation.

This is Rhodes' second major Hollywood role. Previously, he played a bartender in the Liam Neeson-led reboot of the Naked Gun series.

Currently, Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He just defended it successfully against Drew McIntyre at the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.