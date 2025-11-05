The Green Bay Packers are looking to find some depth on defense, more specifically at cornerback. After not making a move at the trade deadline, they're hoping to land someone on the free agent market, and they have their eyes on someone who is making a return from injury. Asante Samuel Jr. is the player that has teams buzzing, but before the Packers can get a look at him, he's heading to the Carolina Panthers first, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Packers and Vikings are also scheduled to have visits with CB Asante Samuel Jr. But Panthers are first today, I'm told.”

Samuel has been cleared to play after having spinal fusion surgery. He was a 2021 second-round pick for the Los Angeles Chargers and played in 46 regular-season games in his first three seasons. He had 176 tackles, six interceptions, and a fumble recovery while he was with the Chargers.

Article Continues Below

There is a good pool of teams that Samuel will be able to choose from, and they could all use some depth at the cornerback position. The Packers will have to do their best to lure Samuel away from the other teams, and if they can find a good role for him on the team, there's a chance that he will sign with them.

Unfortunately, they have competition with the team that just beat them this past week. The Panthers also have a solid cornerback room with Jaycee Horn leading the way. As for the Vikings, they've played well on defense this season, and adding someone like Samuel could be intriguing.

The Packers have been solid on defense this season, but it's been their offense that has been up and down. If they can find some consistency on that side of the ball, the Packers could be a tough team to play late in the year.