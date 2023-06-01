The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. Front and center in the controversy, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were invited, uninvited, and re-invited again. Religious and conservative groups have been the most vocal in dishing out backlash. They even got a new figurehead to back them in Former US Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence is a devout catholic and his reaction to the Dodgers’ invitation is nothing less than expected. Furthermore, he adds to the ongoing list of conservative icons in responding to the incident along with Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals.

“Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers’ decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive,” said the Republican with much disgust on the matter in a tweet he published.

The former vice president even went back as far as last season to expose his issues with the MLB. Pointing out how the Dodgers should be apologizing to the catholic community over the LGBTQ+ group.

“Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie about voter ID and now they are apologizing and welcoming anti-Catholic bigots back to Dodger Stadium with open arms,” Pence declared in pure revulsion to the league’s recent actions.

“The MLB should not be apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, they should be apologizing to Catholics across America. America’s pastime should respect the faith of every American no matter what,” he added to demand the MLB.

While Commissioner Rob Manfred has not responded, the tension between the conservative groups and the LGBTQ+ grows.