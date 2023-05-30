Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with uncertainty when deciding on whether or not to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night in June. They originally invited the sisters before un-inviting them after receiving backlash from religious and conservative groups. The team then re-invited the sisters after receiving further backlash from LGBTQ+ groups. Once again, religious and conservative groups are upset by this decision.

For the most part, active players have remained quiet on the situation. That changed Tuesday when Washington Nationals SP Trevor Williams, who says he’s a “devout Catholic,” called out the Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Williams made a number of different points in his statement about the Dodgers’ decision. Notably, he accuses the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence of mocking his religion.

“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.”

Williams also states that people from “all walks of life should feel welcome” in Major League Baseball and he doesn’t take issue with Pride Night itself.

Trevor Williams later urges Catholics to “reconsider their support” of the Dodgers.

“I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”

It should be said that the Dodgers are also hosting a Faith and Family Night in July. Nevertheless, Williams still isn’t happy with the Dodgers’ support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.