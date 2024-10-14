The Pittsburgh Steelers got back into the win column on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium by a 32-13 final score. And despite the game taking place 2,200 miles from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, thousands of Steelers fans were in attendance in Sin City.

Long-time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin immediately took notice of the large contingent of Steelers fans in the crowd, and his excited reaction and tip of the cap to them was captured on video prior to the game:

Expand Tweet

Following the game, Tomlin also gave a special shout-out to the large contingent of Steelers fans in attendance, via TribLive:

“I think the first thing that needs to be said is just really taken aback by the support that we got here from our fans, Steeler Nation,” Tomlin said. “Continually, man, they show up. Man, I just thought it was awesome, man. The environment for a road venue was special.”

Meanwhile, T.J. Watt also praised Steelers fans and appreciated the “awesome” atmosphere they provided on the road.

“Steeler Nation is smart when knowing when to get loud,” he said. “They were awesome today.”

The Steelers boast one of the biggest and most passionate fan bases in the NFL, and it was no surprise to see them well-represented in hostile territory!

The Steelers improved to 4-2 with their win over the Raiders

The Steelers ended their two-game losing skid thanks to Najee Harris, who accumulated 106 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Justin Fields had an equally impressive ground attack with two rushing touchdowns of his own. Additionally, he finished 14-of-24 passing for 145 yards.

The Steelers were also aided by kicker Chris Boswell, who kicked four field goals. Overall, it was a positive afternoon in Tomlin's eyes, via NFL.com:

“I just thought it was a collective effort, not only the bigs but the perimeter people,” Tomlin said. “And obviously Naj and everyone else. But I just thought anytime you have a run output like that it's not an individual, it is a collective.”

The Steelers return home to face the New York Jets on Sunday, October 20.