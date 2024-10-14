One day after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt turned 30, he and his Steelers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on Sunday. On one end of the field, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watched his crushing defense hold the Raiders to scoreless second and third quarters while Justin Fields kept his composure on the other. He went 14 of 24, throwing for 145 yards and rushing for two touchdowns in the lopsided Week 6 victory.

After the win, Tomlin complimented his starting quarterback for thinking on his feet and making the right plays, per ESPN’s Brook Pryor.

“I thought he did a nice job, particularly making some things happen with his legs, managing the circumstances, and taking care of the ball,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, he took a few hits, but he’s a tough guy. I’m glad he’s okay, and we’ll keep moving.”

Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 106 yards on eleven carries and one touchdown. Fields rushed for 59 yards on eleven carries, while George Pickens made three catches for 53 yards. On defense, linebacker Patrick Queen led with 13 tackles, and DeShon Elliott and Payton Watson finished with six.

Watt, Pittsburgh’s veteran linebacker, finished with five tackles in the win and spoke to CBS Sports’ sideline reporter Evan Washburn after the game. He talked about how great he’s feeling physically entering his 30s as one of the Steelers’ defensive leaders.

“I feel great about that, man. I honestly feel great. I don’t feel any aging in my body at all right now,” said Watt. “I’m really happy with how that’s handled.”

Justin Fields leads Steelers to 4-2 through Week 6

With Steelers backup veteran quarterback Russell Wilson watching, starting quarterback Justin Fields improved to 4-2 through Week 6, but it wasn’t pretty. After coming off of a string of losses to the Indianapolis Colts (27-24) and the Dallas Cowboys (29-17), Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Fields bounced back against the Raiders. However, despite the 32-point outburst, their starting quarterback’s passing looked shaky in the pocket.

His two rushing touchdowns stand alone as crucial game-changing moments against the Raiders. Still, in his Week 6 performance, Fields’ passing efficiency overall went downward in his progression in contrast to previous outings, such as Week 3’s 20-10 victory against the Chargers, where he went 25 of 32 and threw for 245 yards. Or when he was 13 of 20 in Week 2's 13-6 win against the Broncos.

The fourth-year quarterback and the Steelers will host the New York Jets in Week 7’s matchup next Sunday.