TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers dominated Allegiant Stadium in their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Just one game into his 30s, TJ Watt is already showing that this decade could be as impressive as the last. Although he didn’t record a sack, he made significant contributions with two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense recover from a rough start to secure a decisive 32-13 stomping of the Raiders.

TJ Watt feels good about his age

After the game, Watt told CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn that he feels better than ever. “I feel great about that, man. I honestly feel great. I don't feel any aging in my body at all right now,” said Watt. “I’m really happy with how that's handled.”

While Watt's stats through six games only include 25 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, his presence is felt on nearly every snap. He often faces double teams but still manages to disrupt throws and make important plays.

The offense struggled once more at the start of the game. Although they advanced down the field on their opening drive, it stalled, resulting in just three points from kicker Chris Boswell. Their only other possession in the first quarter ended in a three-and-out, and they didn't score again until the second quarter.

Shaky offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense excelled on the ground, with Fields rushing nine times for 61 yards and scoring twice. Najee Harris also had his best game of the season, showcasing his ability to make sharp cuts and evade tackles. He ended the game with 14 carries for 106 yards, highlighted by a 36-yard run for his first rushing touchdown of the year.

The passing game was a different story for the Steelers and Fields, as they struggled to make significant progress. Fields completed 14 of 24 attempts for only 145 yards and did not throw any touchdowns. His accuracy was notably off, with several passes drifting over his receivers' heads.

Although the offense showed inconsistency and imperfections during the game, they still managed to achieve their highest point total of the season.

The Steelers' defense dominated by stifling the Raiders' offense, even after a shaky start that let Las Vegas score a rushing touchdown on their opening drive. Following that initial drive, the Steelers clamped down, forcing three straight punts.

Star linebacker Watt's relentless effort and focus on stripping the ball paid off when he knocked it out of rookie RB Dylan Laube's hands during his first career carry. This crucial fumble led to recovery by NT Keeanu Benton.

The Steelers tightening up on defense more in the second half

The second half kicked off with a defensive highlight as the special teams unit made an impact. Jeremiah Moon, who stepped up at outside linebacker due to injuries to Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, blocked a punt, setting up the team for a scoring opportunity.

The rest of the half featured more punts, another forced fumble from Watt, and an interception by cornerback Donte Jackson. The Steelers allowed only two touchdowns throughout the game and restricted the Raiders to under 300 total yards of offense.

Injuries plagued the team once more. In the second half against the Raiders, center Zach Frazier left the game due to an injury. Ryan McCollum stepped in as his replacement, but the Steelers are optimistic that their standout rookie will return for their next matchup.

With this victory, the Watt and the Steelers improved to 4-2, tying with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North Division. They'll face a tough challenge in Week 7 when future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets come to town.