The Chicago Blackhawks are likely to be sellers around the NHL Trade Deadline in March. Veteran winger Taylor Hall is among the trade candidates the Blackhawks could move before the 3 PM EST deadline. Hall returned from injury this season hoping to make an impact for Chicago. However, he understands that he may end up on a new team.

Hall is a free agent at the end of this season. With Chicago well outside of playoff contention, Hall is a prime candidate for a trade. The former Hart Trophy winner acknowledged this on Wednesday. He understands this is a business, even if he hoped to remain in Chicago long-term before the regular season began in October.

“I came into this year wanting to continue being a Blackhawk for years to come,” Hall said Wednesday, via NHL.com. “I don't know if that's going to be the case anymore, but I'll leave that door open, for sure and understand it's a business and that the team's going to do what's best for them. We'll see what happens.”

Blackhawks' Taylor Hall is not focusing on trade rumors

Taylor Hall is no stranger to trade rumors even before his Blackhawks tenure. The former first-overall pick was first traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016 in the infamous Adam Larsson deal. After that, he was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins in 2021. Boston then traded Hall to the Blackhawks in 2023.

Hall is aware that he could be sent to another team at any point. It's happened at various points throughout his long career in the NHL. However, he remains focused on the task at hand. He plays for Chicago at this time. Until this changes, he is looking to help the team win as many games as possible.

“He's handled it. He's a pro. I haven't seen a change in his demeanor,” Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said, via NHL.com. “He comes to work, he works out, he's asking questions, we're talking about things. I don't see any inkling of him looking elsewhere. He's been a pro about it.”

The Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. And as a result, they are likely to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline in early March. Whether Hall finds himself on the move remains to be seen. In any event, he is looking to contribute to his team, no matter the logo on the front of his sweater.