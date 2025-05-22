United States House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries weighed in on Florida A&M's controversial hire of Marva Johnson as University President. Florida A&M's Board of Trustees voted 8-4 on last Friday morning to move forward with Marva Johnson as the university's next president. The decision was made during a public session where several alumni and supporters expressed opposition to Johnson.

Jefferies spoke about Johnson's hire in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

“This particular individual appears deeply unqualified…to carry out the mission of Florida A&M University. And it is my suspicion that she will not last long at the institution. She will be a failure,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., said during a press briefing Monday when asked about FAMU. “We are not going to allow the Trump Administration to take over Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country to whitewash our history and to try to indoctrinate the young people of America with their extreme and failing ideology.”

Hakeem Jefferies' comments on Johnson's hire highlight how the Florida A&M presidential search has attracted national attention. Johnson's controversial appointment has sparked greater scrutiny of the process that led to her becoming both a candidate and the sole finalist.

Johnson, currently Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, served eight years on the Florida State Board of Education. She was appointed for a first four-year term by Governor Rick Scott and later reappointed for a second term by Governor Ron DeSantis.​​