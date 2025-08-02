Micah Parsons made waves in the NFL after requesting a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, jersey swaps have surfaced as Bill Simmons created his version of Parsons in a New England Patriots jersey.

Parsons revealed his trade request on Friday, publicly expressing his frustration with the Cowboys organization for his contract holdout. He has been a star in the team's defense for the past couple of seasons, making the situation an intriguing one.

Simmons reacted to the news in the way Patriots fans would: creating jersey swaps. He made a post on social media that had him interact with ChatGPT, making an AI-generated image of Parsons in the New England jersey.

“What would Micah Parsons look like on a Patriots jersey?” Simmons asked ChatGPT.

“I can generate an image of Micah Parsons in a New England Patriots jersey for you. To make it more specific, could you upload a photo of him that you'd like me to use, or should I generate a general version based on what he typically looks like?” ChatGPT replied before finally showing a photo.

What's next for Patriots amid Micah Parsons drama

The 2025 NFL season is about to start, and there's already drama in the air with Micah Parsons' trade request.

While the Cowboys ponder their situation, Patriots fans can continue to have hope that their dreams can come to fruition by landing him.

New England begins a new era with Mike Vrabel as their head coach, firing Jerod Mayo after one season. They enter Year 2 with Drake Maye as their starting quarterback, adding weapons on offense that will help him grow

The Patriots possess plenty of potential as they could make noise in the AFC if all goes well. A Super Bowl is a long shot for them at the moment, especially with other contenders still in high-level form. However, it doesn't mean they won't take building blocks as they will test opponents throughout the course of the season.