The Cleveland Guardians (54-54) underwent significant changes during MLB trade deadline week. Two-time American League Reliever of the Year Emmanuel Clase joins teammate Luis Ortiz at the center of a gambling investigation that puts into doubt their future with the franchise. The team cleaned out their lockers on Friday. Additionally, the Guards shipped out 2020 Cy Young Shane Bieber, who is still rehabbing from 2023 Tommy John surgery, to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Amid all this change and bad news, fans crave stability.

Luckily, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan are still around. While the former's status with the team was never in doubt, the latter's was firmly in the danger zone. Deadline Day came and went, and the two-time All-Star outfielder is still on the Guardians. The city is incredibly grateful to see the organization exercise restraint. Kwan looks thrilled to remain in Cleveland as well, and he showed his appreciation to the club and home crowd by making a highlight-reel play in Friday's clash with the Minnesota Twins (51-57).

Center fielder Austin Martin hit what looked to be a two-out RBI single to left in the third inning, but the Guardians' three-time Gold Glover had other ideas. Kwan fired a beautiful throw to get Brooks Lee out at home plate, recording his outfield-leading 10th assist while also keeping his team in front 2-0. Although Ramirez is the unquestioned face of the franchise, Kwan epitomizes Guards ball.

Steven Kwan keeps the Twins off the board! pic.twitter.com/RSGhCR5BVD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 2, 2025

The Guardians need Steven Kwan

This franchise would surely miss the offensive consistency and in-game IQ the 27-year-old regularly displays in Progressive Field. Fans have resigned themselves to the fact that roster turnover is inevitable on this small-market ballclub, but there are certain guys they genuinely hate to lose. If Kwan wound up on the Los Angeles Dodgers or another World Series contender at the trade deadline, he undeniably would have fallen under that category.

The 2018 fifth-round draft pick is batting .286 (just above his career average) with nine home runs, 38 RBIs, a .350 on-base percentage and .758 OPS through 102 games. The back of the baseball card does not completely describe his impact, however. Kwan makes the type of heads-up plays that enable a team to rise above its talent level.

He is a big reason why Cleveland has won two divisional titles in the last three years, and why the team is only three games outside of the playoff picture. That is the caliber of player owners should figure out how to pay. Kwan has two years of arbitration left before he enters free agency, so the Dolan family and president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti have some time to get something done if they so choose.

The Guardians and Twins are currently tied 2-2 late in the game at time of print. Kwan's terrific throw could end up being a difference-maker. Who would have guessed?