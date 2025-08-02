The Philadelphia Phillies' trade and roster moves wasn't the only thing that caught attention — it was also a powerful emotional gesture inside the clubhouse. After arriving from the Minnesota Twins, Jhoan Duran was given his iconic No. 59 thanks to an unexpected decision by manager Rob Thomson, who had worn the number during his time leading the team.

Duran explained that after the trade, he asked if No. 59 was available, only to learn it already belonged to someone — Thomson himself. The 26-year-old Dominican closer, who's worn the number throughout his entire Major League career, didn't push the issue. But shortly afterward, he received a call from the manager, who offered it without hesitation.

“We were chit-chatting, and I just said, ‘Hey, look, the number really doesn't mean much to me,” Thomson said. “But if it makes you feel better, I'm all in. He said ‘Well, you know … yeah, I've had it my whole career. Then it's yours,” he shared, according to Yahoo Sports.

Jhoan Duran to @AntSanPhilly on what it meant for Rob Thomson to give up No. 59 so he could have it: “My wife almost cried.” pic.twitter.com/jg4Vdn10d3 — On Pattison (@OnPattison) August 1, 2025

The gesture carried far more weight than just a jersey swap. Duran said No. 59 holds deep personal meaning in his life, even engraved on the floor of his swimming pool back home in the Dominican Republic.

“My wife almost cried,” he admitted, recalling the emotional moment when they learned he could keep it. To Duran, the number isn't just part of his uniform — it's part of his identity.

Thomson will now wear No. 49 in honor of former Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry. He joked that his wife was the only person upset about the change, since all her Phillies gear had his old number.

“Because all her merchandise has 59 on it. Now we got to go buy her new stuff,” he laughed.

Duran joins the Phillies bullpen with high expectations, backed by a 2.01 ERA and 16 saves this season. And while Thomson's number change may seem symbolic, it marked the arrival of a significant piece in Philadelphia's playoff push. When Duran takes the mound to close out his first game at Citizens Bank Park, he'll do so wearing the number that's defined his entire big-league journey: 59.