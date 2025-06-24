There's a new big three in the WNBA and they reside in Indianapolis as Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham have been in the news quite a bit recently. After their recent scuffles against the Connecticut Sun, the trio has only grown closer and fans all around the world are buying into their bond.

In true tunnel fit fashion, Sophie Cunningham rocked a custom t-shirt with their new nickname plastered on the front. Tres Leches (Spanish for “three milks”) is a common Latin American dessert consisting of condensed, evaporated, and whole milks to form its absorbent cake.


Fans have been both shocked and pleased with the recent nickname and Cunningham wearing the shirt before Indiana's matchup with the Las Vegas Aces. Nevertheless, it's a perfect way to capture the moment and what could be a blossoming core of talented players within the WNBA.

Indiana's new “Big 3”

Players like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have certainly been more productive throughout this season in terms of scoring, but perhaps this recent surge surround the Fever could be what they need to wake up from a pedestrian 6-7 start. It could serve as a rallying point for the entire team in not taking this season for granted and making their push towards another playoffs appearance.

Still, this team will only go as far as Boston and Caitlin Clark will take them in terms of their scoring. Both players are two of the league's best in terms of creating their own shots, but they'll need the support of the rest of the team if they want to catch heat at this point of the season.

The Fever dropped their last game 89-81 against the Aces with another upcoming road game against the Seattle Storm.