The UFC Mexico City fight card kicked off with fireworks as Jamall “Pretty Boy” Emmers delivered a stunning first-round knockout against Gabriel Miranda, marking the first finish of the night at Arena CDMX. The featherweight clash, part of the prelims, set the tone for an electrifying evening of fights and showcased Emmers’ striking prowess in emphatic fashion.

A Statement Performance

Emmers entered the bout as a heavy favorite (-500) against Miranda (+380), and he wasted no time proving why. Known for his crisp striking and solid defensive skills, Emmers capitalized on Miranda’s vulnerability to knockouts, a weakness highlighted in the Brazilian’s previous losses. From the opening bell, Emmers took control of the center of the Octagon, displaying sharp footwork and calculated aggression.

The fight ended in dramatic fashion just minutes into the first round when Emmers landed a perfectly timed overhand right that sent Miranda crashing to the canvas. Referee intervention was immediate, signaling a decisive victory for Emmers and igniting cheers from the Mexico City crowd. The knockout not only showcased Emmers’ power but also reaffirmed his ability to bounce back after setbacks in his career—a trait that has defined his journey in mixed martial arts.

“Pretty Boy” Makes His Mark

With this victory, Jamall Emmers improves his professional record to 21-8-0, adding another knockout to his tally of eight career finishes by strikes. The 35-year-old fighter from Redlands, California, demonstrated why he remains a dangerous contender in the featherweight division despite past ups and downs. His ability to adapt and capitalize on opponents' weaknesses was on full display against Miranda.

Emmers’ striking accuracy (48%) and volume (5.30 significant strikes landed per minute) were key factors heading into this matchup. Against Miranda’s comparatively lower striking output (2.82 per minute) and fragile chin, Emmers exploited every opening with precision. His dominance was evident as he avoided Miranda’s takedown attempts—a strategy many expected from the submission specialist—and kept the fight standing where he had a clear advantage.

Miranda’s Struggles Continue

For Gabriel “Fly” Miranda, this loss extends his struggles in the UFC. Known for his submission skills—16 of his 17 wins have come via tap-out—the Brazilian has struggled to diversify his game and protect his chin against heavy hitters like Emmers. Miranda’s inability to secure takedowns or mount any significant offense left him exposed to Emmers’ striking arsenal.

While Miranda remains a threat on the ground, his one-dimensional approach has proven costly against well-rounded opponents who can neutralize his grappling. This defeat adds another knockout loss to his record, raising questions about his durability at this level of competition.

Setting the Tone for UFC Mexico City

Emmers’ explosive finish set an exciting tone for UFC Mexico City, an event headlined by former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on Steve Erceg. The early knockout energized fans at Arena CDMX and reminded everyone why MMA is known for its unpredictability and thrilling moments.

As the first finish on the card, Emmers’ performance will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the night. It also positions him as a fighter to watch in future matchups within the featherweight division. With this victory, Jamall “Pretty Boy” Emmers sends a clear message to fans and competitors alike: he’s here to make waves in the UFC featherweight division. As he celebrates this emphatic win, all eyes will be on what’s next for one of MMA’s most resilient fighters.