Sha'Carri Richardson has been arrested for a domestic violence assault charge against her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

On July 27, at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, Richardson and Coleman allegedly got into a verbal altercation that turned physical as the couple was leaving TSA airport security, according to a police report, per The New York Times.

Airport footage reportedly shows Richardson pushing Coleman, which forced him to fall, according to USA Today. She allegedly kept following and pushing him while he was trying to leave. According to authorities, she also through a pair of headphones at him.

After being booked on Sunday (July 27) she was released on Monday, July 28, according to jail records obtained by People.

Coleman did not press charges against Richardson because he “declined to be a victim,” according to The New York Times.

The couple fueled dating rumors after the 2023 World Championships, but they didn't publicly confirm their romance until February 2025.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman race in the USATF Outdoor Championship preliminary round

Despite the alleged physical altercation at the airport, the runners took their mark at the USATF Outdoor Championships' preliminary rounds on Thursday, July 31. USA Track and Field also spoke out amid the alleged altercation.

“We are aware of the report and we have no comment at this time,” USA Track and Field said to USA TODAY Sports.

These rounds determine who will compete at the world championships which they both advanced to the final which was held on July 31. On Friday, Aug. 1, Richardson finished second in her heat in the 100 meters after she ran an 11.07. Since she is the reigning champion in the 100 she decided not to run the 100 semifinal but will run in the 200 on Sunday, Aug. 3.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Richardson earned a silver medal in the 100. She was also a part of Team USA’s gold-medal winning 4×100-relay team.

As one of the most recognizable athletes in track and field, she is already teasing an appearance at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“It's never too soon to look forward to LA Olympics. I feel like being a track and field athlete, we don't just show up for the Olympics. We have world championships. We have other meets that happen every other year as well, besides every four years,” she told For The Win back in June.

“So, right now I'm looking forward to World Championships in Tokyo as the reigning world champion in the 100m in September, and as well as from there, definitely building off of that momentum to go to 2028, and continue to represent myself, hard work, my team and of course, my country, Team USA.”