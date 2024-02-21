Dennis Gates was not happy with his team's inability to draw fouls.

This season has not been a good one for the Missouri basketball team, but the Tigers had a big chance for an upset win on Tuesday night at home against Tennessee basketball. Missouri led for much of the game and had a real chance to win, but the Volunteers ended up pulling away late to escape with a 72-67 win.

After the loss, Missouri basketball fell to 8-18 overall on the season and 0-13 in SEC conference play. They are in dead last in the conference. That would've been a big first conference win, but their inability to draw fouls plagued the Tigers all night long.

“The big picture of it all was our inability, we gotta do a better job of drawing fouls,” Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates said after the game, according to a tweet from Nathalie Jones. “I think we suck at it. We're f**king terrible. We're terrible at drawing fouls, and we gotta do a better job. Can y'all write all that in there? Make sure you don't bleep that out.”

Well, sorry coach, but we did have to bleep it out. Dennis Gates clearly isn't very happy with his team's inability to draw fouls. On Tuesday against Tennessee, Missouri committed 23 fouls and the Volunteers committed 17. Tennessee went to the free throw line 27 times, and the Tigers went to the line 21 times.

That would've been a nice one to win for Missouri as this season has not gone very well for them, especially in SEC play. They definitely don't want to finish winless in conference play, and their next opportunity to get a win is on Saturday on the road against Arkansas. The Tigers have just five games left this season.