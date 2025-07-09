The Dallas Wings have signed guard Haley Jones to a rest-of-season contract ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Chicago Sky, the team announced, according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta. The signing comes as the Wings continue to deal with multiple injuries and absences, further depleting their active roster.

Jones, 24, initially joined Dallas on a hardship contract on June 17 due to injuries to Maddy Siegrist and Ty Harris, as well as national team obligations for Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder. With the hardship deal set to expire, the Wings opted to retain Jones for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. She will be available for Wednesday’s game against the Sky, which tips off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. She began the 2025 season with the Phoenix Mercury, appearing in four games and averaging 2.3 points, two rebounds, and one assist across 12 minutes per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field. She was waived by the Mercury earlier this season before joining Dallas.

Since arriving in Dallas, Jones has appeared in two games, posting averages of four points, four rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes per game while shooting 57.1% from the field. Her versatility and experience provide much-needed depth as the Wings look to stabilize their backcourt.

Haley Jones adds depth to short-handed Wings as road trip continues vs. Angel Reese and Sky

The Wings (6–14) enter Wednesday night’s contest coming off a 102–72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. The game against the Sky marks the second of a three-game road trip that concludes Sunday against the Indiana Fever on ABC.

Dallas will have just eight players available against Chicago following Jones’ signing. Maddy Siegrist (knee), DiJonai Carrington (ribs), and All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale (thumb) have all been ruled out. McCowan and Geiselsoder remain away from the team due to their national team duties.

The game also features Chicago forward Angel Reese, who was recently announced as the WNBA Edition cover athlete for NBA 2K26. Reese is averaging 13.2 points and a league-best 12.9 rebounds per game this season.

Jones, a former All-American at Stanford and a 2021 NCAA champion, brings a combination of size, court vision, and ball-handling to a Wings team looking to remain competitive through adversity. Her signing adds stability to a depleted Dallas roster that has relied heavily on short-term additions throughout the year.

The Wings will close their road trip Sunday afternoon with a nationally televised game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.