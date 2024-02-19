Missouri looks for their first SEC win as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Missouri prediction and pick.

Missouri looks for their first SEC win as they face Tennessee. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Missouri prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tennessee comes into the game at 19-6 on the year, while sitting 9-3 in conference play. They have also won four of their last five games overall. First, they were able to beat Kentucky on the road by 11, before defeating LSU. Tennesseee would stumble against Texas A&M but has rebounded to win both of their last two games. They first beat Arkansas on the road by 29, and then last time out dominated Vanderbilt, winning 88-53.

Meanwhile, Missouri is 8-17 on the year and 0-12 in conference play. They have not won a game since beating Central Arkansas at the end of December, losing 12 straight. Missouri has had some close games though. They lost by two to South Carolina, and then last time out, lost by just three on the road to Ole Miss. Still, they have lost by ten or more points in five of the 12 losses.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Missouri Odds

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Missouri Odds

Tennessee: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Missouri: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee comes in ranked fifth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 15th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 29th in the nation in points per game this year but sits 22nd in assists-to-made field goal ratio and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 20.1 points per game this year while shooting 48.0 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 11.7 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 53.2 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 11.0 points per game but leads the team with 5.6 assists per game this year.

Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 45th in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding but are 186th in defensive rebounding rates this year. Jonas Aidoo leads the way here. He comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, Josiah-Jordan James comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game, while also adding 9.2 points per game of his own.

Tennessee is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 2.0 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.3 steals per game. Tennesssee has 8.0 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 10.1 times per game before.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri comes in ranked 143rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They rank 139th on offense, but 172nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Missouri is 192nd in the nation in points scored per game while sitting 164th in effective field goal percentage. The offense is led by Sean East II. He comes in with 16.0 points per game while shooting well. He is shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, while also shooting 46.7 percent from three this year. East is also the leader in assists per game, with 4.2 assists per game this year. Joining him in shooting well is Tamar Bates. Bates averages 14.0 points per game and is shooting 52.1 percent from the floor, while also shooting 41.5 percent from three this year. Noah Carter rounds out the top scorers, coming in with 11.5 points per game this year.

On the glass, Missouri is 332nd in rebounds per game. With Caleb Grill still out of the lineup, it is Noah Carter who leads the way on the boards. He comes in with five rebounds per game this year. Aidan Shaw is second on the team in rebounds, with 3.8 per game this year.

On defense, there are some positives. While Missouri sits 230th in points allowed per game, they are 22nd in blocks per game, while sitting 64th in steals per game. It is Shaw who leads the way here too. He has 1.2 blocks per game this year. Anthony Robinson leads the way in steals coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Sean East II comes in with 1.2 steals per game this year.

Final Tennessee-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Missouri is not just failing to get wins, they are not covering the spread either. They have covered just twice in conference play this year, both times on the road, and both times coming in as double-digit underdogs. Meanwhile, Tennessee has covered four of their last five games and three of their last five on the road. Tennessee will dominate on the glass in this game and has the far superior offense in this one. Take them to cover big.

Final Tennessee-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Tennesseee -12.5 (-110)