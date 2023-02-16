MJF did not want to appear on the penultimate AEW Dynamite of the month of February. If he had his way, he’d likely be hanging out with his fiance on Statin Island looking at new blue Camaros, but alas, Tony Khan wrote it into his contract that he had to appear, so, ever the professional who hasn’t, you know, skipped out on fans events and disappeared for months after burying the company on national television, MJF walked down to the ring in street clothes to send his latest scheme Bryan Danielson’s way.

“Bryan Danielson, these people love you, man, and you have no idea how much that p*sses me off, man,” MJF said. “Because at one point in time, these people used to love me, man. At one point in time, not too long ago, these schmucks used to be devil worshipers. But I know these people, Bryan, these people are disgusting, fickle little monsters. So I turned my back on them before they had an opportunity to turn their back on me, just like everybody else. But at least I’m honest about who I am, Bryan; I’m the devil, man. But you’re not so honest about who you are, Bryan. See, these people, they don’t love you, they love the man you portray when you walk through that curtain. Because in real life, you’re just like all of them, a worthless sack of trash.”

After asking the crowd if they believe Danielson is the best in the world, sarcastically egging them on with each passing question, MJF offered up a reference to prove that “The American Dragon” isn’t as good as he says he is: “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels.

Christopher Daniels refused to play into MJF’s game.

Emerging from the back to surprising fanfare, Daniels joined MJF in the ring to “expose” his long-time in-ring foe.

“Alight Chris, do me a favor and tell these people the truth about Bryan Danielson in the squared circle,” MJF asked of the Fallen Angel.

“The Truth,” Daniels replied. “Okay, the truth, Full disclosure Laredo, MJF paid me an obscene amount of money tonight to denigrate Bryan Danielson on national television. And Max, there was a time in my life where I would have happily taken this money and denigrated Bryan Danielson for hours. But that’s not the man I am today, Max, and if you want the truth, the truth is Bryan Danielson is set to knock your d*ck in the dirt.”

After throwing an envelope of cash back into MJF’s face, Daniels ran through how he first met Danielson, how he won the King of the Indies Tournament in 2001, and how that helped to inspire the launch of Ring of Honor and eventually AEW. If there wasn’t a Ring of Honor, there wouldn’t be an AEW, and, in Daniels’ opinion, there definitely wouldn’t have been an MJF.

“Now Max, I’ve shared locker rooms with Bryan Danielson all over this planet, and I watched him wrestle as many matches as he could handle, cause everything he wanted to do, he was a sponge about professional wrestling. He wanted to learn everything he could about pro wrestling, he tried to learn one new thing in every match he ever had. And I watched him do it over, and over, and over, and over until I watched him become a World Champion. Max, he knows what it takes to be a world champion, he’s on the path to become a world champion one more time and that’s why these people love him and that’s why you hate him, Max. And it’s not just because he’s about to take the one thing from you that you love more than anything else, it’s because he is exactly what you wish you could be. He is the best wrestler in the world today, not you, you’re just a fraud. And he’s going to out wrestle you and expose you one-”

Before Daniels could finish, MJF knocked the microphone out of his hand. Though Daniels tried to defend his honor, slapping MJF in the face after he was pushed, Friedman got the last laugh when he kicked the former AEW Tag Team Champion in the crotch and then locked him up in the Salt of the Earth until Danielson emerged from the back for the save. On the day when AEW announced the return of Ring of Honor television on Honor Club, Daniels not only put over both his current and former promotion but also added even more fuel to the MJF-Danielson fired ahead of their main event “60-minute Ironman match” at Revolution. Wonderful stuff, TK, wonderful stuff.